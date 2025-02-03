Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.96. 56,388,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 65,590,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.