Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Acquires £47,600 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kear bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($58,483.84).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

FRAN opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Monday. Franchise Brands plc has a 1-year low of GBX 131 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.58). The stock has a market cap of £269.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

About Franchise Brands

(Get Free Report)

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.