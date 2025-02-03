Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) versus Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Critical Comparison

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.70 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66 Novozymes A/S $2.60 billion 10.31 $439.08 million $1.58 36.20

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Novozymes A/S 1 0 0 2 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.