Freshworks (FRSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $78,510.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,173.86. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 5,718 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $96,920.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,680.60. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,715,130 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,419. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

