FSA Advisors Inc. Invests $353,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $221.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

