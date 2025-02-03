FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 45,998 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,998 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,901,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,021,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,507 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHB stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

