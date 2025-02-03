FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $172.93 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.26 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

