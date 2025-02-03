FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Shares of PM opened at $130.16 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

