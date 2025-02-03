FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 105,047 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.29 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

