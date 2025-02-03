FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.12.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

CB stock opened at $272.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.