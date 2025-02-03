FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.12.
CB stock opened at $272.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
