General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 21,069.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,391,000 after buying an additional 3,158,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in General Electric by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,882,000 after buying an additional 1,593,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $203.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $207.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

