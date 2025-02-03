Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.75. 1,845,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,156,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 812,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

