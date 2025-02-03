Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 201,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $469.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

