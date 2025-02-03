GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
GoHealth Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GOCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,487. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.64.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($0.54). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GOCO
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoHealth
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.