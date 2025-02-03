GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

GoHealth Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,487. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.64.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($0.54). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

