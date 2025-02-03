Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 2,265 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2,664.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SAP were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,573,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 644.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,376,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $276.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.05. The company has a market cap of $339.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $173.05 and a fifty-two week high of $280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.