Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 822 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

