Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4,842.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,982 shares of company stock valued at $68,954,147. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $118.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

