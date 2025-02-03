Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19,068.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 121,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 760,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 662,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $35.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

