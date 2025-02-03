Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 5,358 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4,659.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

