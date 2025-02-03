Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 658 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $571.88 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.40 and a 200 day moving average of $509.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

