GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 6,770 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 204.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:BUFF opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.