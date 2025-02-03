GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $378.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

