GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 61.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

