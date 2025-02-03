GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $140.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

