GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 64.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.56 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

