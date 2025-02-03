GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,745,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,906,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,153,000 after buying an additional 362,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,890,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,311,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

ATO stock opened at $142.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

