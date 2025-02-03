GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $443.75 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $501.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.56 and a 200-day moving average of $529.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

