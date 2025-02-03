GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 418,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 348,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

