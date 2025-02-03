Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 227 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $976.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $904.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

