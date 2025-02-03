Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. UDR accounts for approximately 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in UDR by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 137,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 112.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

