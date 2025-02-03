Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 38.4% in January

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 9,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,761. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $122.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GECC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.13% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.