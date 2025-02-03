Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $192.60 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

