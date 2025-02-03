Greenleaf Trust Purchases 192 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Novartis stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.79%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

