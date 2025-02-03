Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,989 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.