Growth Stocks To Watch Today – January 31st

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to experience above-average increases in revenue and earnings. These companies are typically characterized by fast-paced expansion and reinvestment of profits into new products, services, or technologies to fuel future growth. Investors often favor growth stocks for their potential for high returns, despite the higher risk involved compared to value stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $85.25. 2,682,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,600. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $179.71. 1,212,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,081.68. 153,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,016. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,082.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,025.64 and a 200-day moving average of $960.42. The stock has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.41. 809,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,376. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,841. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Recommended Stories