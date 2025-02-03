Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 665,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,488,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.