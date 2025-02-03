Guggenheim Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $102.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. Crocs has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 55.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2,775.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $2,076,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

