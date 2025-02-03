GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $6.62 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,632,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,700,000 after acquiring an additional 696,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

