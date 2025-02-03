GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $6,545,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

