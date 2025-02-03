GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,359 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Shares of PYPL opened at $88.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

