GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,355 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.
Insider Activity
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %
GILD opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.