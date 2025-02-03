GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,677 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $258.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day moving average is $240.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.