Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $43,283.16 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $43,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,335,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,137,240.04. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HGTY opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $323.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.07 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

