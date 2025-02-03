Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 155061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 56.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2,418.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.