Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 1,988,238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 251,711 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 682,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

