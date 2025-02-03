Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.27.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

