Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.72 and last traded at $111.94. 43,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 169,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday.

Hawkins Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 8,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 289.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 242.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

