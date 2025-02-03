HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

