HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONCY. Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leede Financial lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

