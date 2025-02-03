Head-To-Head Analysis: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) vs. Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Kumba Iron Ore”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $51.07 billion 0.45 $3.82 billion $1.15 6.36 Kumba Iron Ore $4.68 billion 1.44 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kumba Iron Ore.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Kumba Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 1 0 0 1.20 Kumba Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 6.82% 6.40% 4.24% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Kumba Iron Ore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company is also involved in the operation of a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. Kumba Iron Ore Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.